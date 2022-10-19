 HC raps Punjab, tells it to deposit Rs 5 crore : The Tribune India

HC raps Punjab, tells it to deposit Rs 5 crore

HC raps Punjab, tells it to deposit Rs 5 crore


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has rapped the state of Punjab for “soft peddling” after an industrial unit claimed that it suffered a loss of Rs 13.73 crore. It alleged that its lawful operations were being stalled by some protesters alleging violation of environment norms. This was despite the fact that the unit was found to be complying with the law and requirements.

Industrial unit claims loss of Rs 13 cr

  • An industrial unit claimed that it suffered a loss of Rs 13.73 crore
  • It alleged that its lawful operations were being stalled by some protesters alleging violation of environment norms
  • This was despite the fact that the unit was found to be complying with the law and requirements
  • The state failed to provide adequate arrangements to allow petitioners to operate

The Bench also directed the state to deposit Rs 5 crore with the High Court Registry. For the purpose, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj has set a week’s deadline. The matter was brought to Justice Bhardwaj’s notice after a petition was filed against the state and other respondents by Malbros International Pvt Ltd and another petitioner through senior counsel Puneet Bali.

Among other things, it was contended that the lawful operations of the established industrial unit were being stalled by the protesters alleging violation of environment norms. It had all requisite environmental approvals. But it was not being allowed to function due to the state’s failure to ensure the rule of law and giving leverage to the protesters. The protesters’ claim was without any “valid basis” and was in clear violation of the Supreme Court and High Court guidelines on holding protests.

Justice Bhardwaj also took a note of the petitioner’s contentions that the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) conducted investigations at the initial stages. Effluent discharge or pollutant emissions were not attributed to the petitioner. But an NGT’s monitoring committee was requested to carry out the search/investigation on the protesters’ demand.

Samples were drawn from places identified by them. But the monitoring committee did not find any effluent/polluting emission being discharged or emitted by the petitioner factory in its investigation. The petitioners were found to be complying with the law and the requirements prescribed therein. Yet, the state failed to provide adequate arrangements to allow petitioners to operate. The respondent (state) allowed disgruntled people/unruly mob to take control of the state machinery, which opted to kneel down rather than to uphold the sovereignty of rule of law.

Justice Bhardwaj said: “It seems that the state has been soft peddling the issue. Despite repeated assurances given and strenuous efforts made by the Advocate General, Punjab, it does not seem to be making any headway. The agitating petitioners are suffering immense losses, including the pecuniary burden of having to meet the financial liability.”

Justice Bhardwaj adjourned the hearing to November 22. The Bench made it clear that the instrumentalities of the state were required to firmly saddle themselves and take responsibility. They could not be permitted to ask a court of law to lend its shoulder for discharge of their functions.

The assertion came after Punjab Advocate-General Vinod Ghai did not dispute the monitoring committee’s report or the assertion that the unit was “compliant of all laws”. He reiterated that the state was taking all effective steps and would, rather, seek directions from the court to implement the orders.

Justice Bhardwaj added such a request could not be accepted. The matter had remained pending for over three months and the situation remained the same despite observances.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

2
Chandigarh

PU students’ council election: AAP’s student wing CYSS registers its maiden victory, Aayush Khatkar wins presidential poll by securing 2,712 votes

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

4
Punjab

Watch: ‘VVIP brat’ fires gunshots after buying Bentley in Mohali’s Kharar, FIR after video goes viral

5
Delhi

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

6
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

7
Punjab

PAU VC Gosal's appointment illegal, remove him: Governor to Bhagwant Mann

8
Himachal

Himachal Assembly polls: Congress announces names of 46 candidates; see full list

9
Himachal

BJP announces 62 candidates for Himachal polls; Suresh Bhardwaj to contest from Kasumpti

10
Himachal

Himachal poll: BJP's first list out, U-turn on parivarvad

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer

Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...

Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years

Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...

New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022

New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022

PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...

China puts hold on proposal by India, US at UN to list Pakistan-based LeT terrorist Shahid Mahmood

China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist

Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...


Cities

View All

3 arrested for taking away car at gunpoint

3 arrested for taking away car at gunpoint

Expedite bioremediation work, says Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

SGPC files review petition against apex court's verdict on HSGMC Act

Afghan dry fruits fail to impress Amritsar traders

Gurdaspur girl breaks glass ceiling

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

PUCSC poll: Dream debut for AAP outfit

PUCSC poll: Dream debut for AAP outfit

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express begins regular service; to run six days a week

Students' council poll: 10 Chandigarh colleges elect their leaders

Watch: ‘VVIP brat’ fires gunshots after buying Bentley in Mohali’s Kharar, FIR after video goes viral

NIA team raids woman lawyer's Sec 27 house

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’

Use of firecrackers on Diwali to be punishable offence: Delhi environment minister

New Delhi-Una Vande Bharat Express begins regular service; to run six days a week

Woman’s naked body found stuffed in suitcase in Gurugram; police say she was ‘strangulated to death’

Over 50 lakh vehicles de-registered in Delhi till October 17 this year

Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

Ministerial staff gherao Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora’s office

Vigilance team nabs Jalandhar MVI office agent in graft case

Jalandhar: MC buys more time to shift Model Town dump

Farmer from Sadar Balachaur dies as canter collides with tractor

Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

Drug addict, who killed wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar, commits suicide

Former VCs of PAU rally behind Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, say Punjab Governor's move unfortunate

Early Diwali gift for sanitary staff

Woman gym trainer found dead in house

Man posing as police inspector held

Mystery shrouds woman doctor’s death in Patiala

Mystery shrouds woman doctor’s death in Patiala

Patiala authorities yet to identify those behind illegal booths selling firecrackers at Polo Ground