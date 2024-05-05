High Court calls for data on arms glorification on social media

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 4

As Punjab grapples with the pervasive phenomenon of arms glorification, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for comprehensive data spanning five years on the FIRs registered and action taken against individuals brandishing weapons on the social media platforms.

As the issue came up for resumed hearing, Justice Harkesh Manuja of the high court asked the State of Punjab to clarify whether steps have been initiated for cancelling arms licences of persons named in FIRs and charge-sheeted for glorifying arms.

“The affidavit must disclose as to how many FIRs have been registered against individuals who have uploaded their pictures glorifying arms on social media such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram in the past five years,” Justice Manuja asserted.

Appearing before Justice Manuja’s Bench, the State counsel prayed for additional time to describe in an affidavit the action taken by the district magistrates concerned on the recommendations forwarded to them upon reconsideration of arms licences by the authority concerned.

The development is significant as no less than 34,768 arms licences have been issued from October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2023. Justice Manuja has already asked the State to specify in the affidavit whether the licences issued during the period have been reconsidered by the relevant authority.

The state Director General of Police has also been asked to file his affidavit on existence of protocol, guideline or criteria under the Arms Act of 1959 on granting of “armed licence” in the state.

Justice Harkesh Manuja also asked the DGP to specify the number of surprise visits conducted in each district since November 2022 to check the display of firearms in public functions. He was also asked to give details of the steps being taken to ensure “that the report of the officer in charge of the nearest police station as required under Section 13(2) of the Arms Act, 1959 is not being manipulated”.

Justice Manuja asserted the court was told that Punjab Government issued order / directions dated November 13, 2022, to ban the use and display of firearms in public places and on social media. It was widely publicised in the media as well. Accordingly, the officers were also instructed to conduct special and surprise visits in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.

“Despite that, no visible change appears on the ground and while on one hand, use of firearms in marriages and in public functions is widespread, on the other hand, licensed firearms are also being used to commit crimes,” Justice Manuja had asserted on a previous date of hearing.

