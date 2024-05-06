INDIA VOTES 2024: Channi calls Poonch attack BJP’s pre-poll stunt, stokes controversy

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 5

Jalandhar Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi today stoked a major controversy, terming the recent attack on an Indian Air Force convoy at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir a pre-election stunt by the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons during his campaign in Jalandhar, Channi said the Poonch attack was a pre-election stunt by the BJP to ensure its victory ahead of the LS poll. The party had been indulging in such stunts ahead of the elections.

One IAF official was killed and four were injured when an IAF convoy was targeted at Sanai village in Surankote on Saturday.

Channi said, “Aisa hai, ye stunt bazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe. Pichli baar bhi jab election aate hain to aise stunt khele jaate hain aur BJP ko jitane ka sanvidhan taiyar kiya jata hai. (See these are stunts, not attacks. Last time also this happened. Whenever elections come, such stunts are performed. A constitution is prepared (sic) to make the BJP victorious.) These are pre-prepared and planned attacks to ensure the party wins. These is no truth. The BJP knows very well how to get people killed and to play politics on their bodies.”

Channi’s comments invited widespread criticism from BJP leaders across the country and was even termed it ‘treason’ by J&K’s former Deputy CM Nirmal Singh.

Anurag Thakur, who was in Jalandhar, today, responding to Channi’s comments, said, “These are people who, instead of providing them with weapons, bulletproof jackets or fighter planes, chose to act as middlemen for 10 years. On the other hand, the Modi government strongly responded with surgical and air strikes. The Congress handed tickets to members of ‘tukde tukde gang’. It’s policies are aimed at weakening the armed forces.”

Union minister Anurag Thakur said it portrayed Congress’ dirty mentality. It had always worked to weaken the defence forces.

Thakur added, “Those who made these comments are clearly ideologically bankrupt. They became the CM for a few months and were surrounded with corruption charges. This is the kind of people the Congress is left with.”

Cong should come clean: Sunil Jakhar on X

“Ghastly statement by CWC member Channi, belittling the valour of our brave soldiers, is a crime and an insult to the nation. Channi’s shameful statement on the attack on our IAF personnel in Poonch calling their valour as a stunt, shows the frustration of Channi. The Congress should come clean on this issue.”

