Muktsar: Kinnow fetching only Rs 10/kg, fruit growers disheartened

Archit Watts
Muktsar, November 24
Kinnow growers in the region are a worried lot as their input costs have increased sharply but the fruit prices are still almost the same as 15 years ago. Presently, the produce is fetching Rs 7-12 per kg in the wholesale market. Surprisingly, the prices were almost the same about 15 years ago. Fresh kinnow arrives in the market from the months of November to March.
Rs 45-50K annual per acre input cost
- Balwinder Singh Tikka, a kinnow grower, said: “Pesticide, labour and transportation costs and diesel prices have also increased manifold while the fruit is only fetching Rs 10 per kg in the wholesale market.
- Mohit Setia, an orchardist from Fazilka district, said: “The annual per acre input cost was Rs 30,000 just two years ago. This has now increased to Rs 45,000 to 50,000.”
Abul Khurana village resident Balwinder Singh Tikka, a kinnow grower who was also awarded by the state, said: “The input costs have increased multiple times but the fruit is fetching very low prices in the market.”
He added: “The pesticide, once available at Rs 100, is now being sold at Rs 500. Potash, once available for Rs 100, now costs Rs 500. Labour and transportation costs and diesel prices have also increased manifold. However, kinnow is still fetching average Rs 10 per kg in the wholesale market.”
Ajay Wadhwa, spokesperson, Sher-e-Punjab Kisan Union, said: “I have been a fruit grower for the last 40 years. No state government has done anything to stop the monopoly of traders. The growers are entirely dependent on traders. They have made a cartel, fix the prices and we have to sell the produce to them at the price fixed by them.” He added: “In contrast, the Haryana Government is providing the benefit of the Mukhyamantri Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana and the Horticulture Insurance Scheme.”
“Even ‘chibad’ is fetching more price than kinnow. If we go by the figures, we are not even earning equal to paddy growers and the state government is talking about crop diversification,” Wadhwa said.
Advocate Mohit Setia, an orchardist from Fazilka district, said: “The annual per acre input cost was Rs 30,000 just two years ago. It has increased to Rs 45,000 to 50,000.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...