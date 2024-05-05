Locomotive of Jammu-bound train detaches from coaches in Punjab, probe ordered

Ludhiana, May 5
The locomotive of a Jammu-bound train detached from its coaches in Sirhind in Punjab on Sunday, officials said.
The incident occurred after the train departed from the Sirhind railway station and the locomotive travelled for three kilometres without its coaches, they said.
Keymen, working on section of the Delhi-Katra railway route, alerted the locomotives driver, the officials said.
They said its seems that the detachment happened due to loose coupling.
The locomotive returned, coaches were attached and the train left for its onward journey, the officials said.
Divisional Railway Manager, Northern Railway, Naveen Kumar said the incident would be investigated.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing
Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record
Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...
Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area
Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...
No need to capture PoK by force; its people will themselves want to join India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Says Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir so...
Congress files complaint with EC against BJP chief Nadda, others over alleged intimidation of SC, ST voters in Karnataka
KPCC alleges that a video was posted on BJP's official X han...