Man booked for illegal storage of farm chemicals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

A case has been registered against a businessman of Bathinda on the charges of unauthorised possession of pesticides and fertilisers. Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said Joint Director, Agriculture (PP), recently checked 15 warehouses of pesticide companies with three teams of the Bathinda staff.

He said a case was registered against Pankaj for illegally keeping pesticides and fertilisers in a warehouse during checking.

He said during checking, it was found that a large quantity of insecticides and fertilisers of T-Stanes & Company Limited was stored illegally in the warehouse at the KC complex on the Sivian road. Pankaj Kumar, owner of the warehouse, failed to show documents of pesticides and fertilisers to officials. A case was registered against him at the Bathinda Thermal police station.