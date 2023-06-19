Move to hold kite-flying contest ruffles feathers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 18

An announcement by Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs Anmol Gagan Maan to hold kite-flying contest on Basant Panchmi at Ferozepur has drawn criticism from bird lovers across the state. She had announced cash prizes amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

Dr Sandeep Jain, committee member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, said the announcement had shocked bird lovers. “Things become really difficult, especially during festivals like Lohri and Basant, as there are a lot of kites flying in the sky which could injure birds. Holding such contests will only increase such incidents,” said Dr Jain.

Concerns Raised The Animal Welfare Board said injuries caused due to kite strings, especially the banned Chinese ‘dor’, cause deep cuts and lead to detaching of feathers, which proves fatal for birds

Vipin Bhatia of Pakshi Sewa Samiti, Ludhiana, said such contests could promote betting

He added that if participants use the banned Chinese ‘dor’, then things could turn really ugly as such strings are very harmful. The injuries caused by these strings are very severe as they cause deep cuts and lead to detaching of feathers, which the birds are unable to bear and in most cases, die.

Vipan Bhatia, who is running Pakshi Sewa Samiti in Ludhiana, said the government should organise contests based on knowledge and education, but instead, it planning to hold kite-flying contests. The samiti provides help to injured birds.

The population of birds is already going declining due to global warming and other issues and in addition to these, such contests would prove to be fatal for many bird species, he said, adding that such festivals could lead to bad habits among the public. “No wonder, people will be flying kites throughout the year to prepare for the contest for Rs 5 lakh. It can also promote betting,” said he.

Iqbal Sandhu, a senior citizen and an avid bird lover, said he was astonished. “The government should use this money to provide education in schools or medicines in hospitals,” he added.