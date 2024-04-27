Movie set to release before poll may do some damage

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

Based on some events related to Punjab politics, an upcoming Punjabi move ‘Tabaahi Reloaded’ is set to hit the cinema screens ahead of the Lok Sabha poll in Punjab.

With the protagonist in the film shown to have stark resemblance with ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh, the movie can do some damage ahead of the elections. The film is set to be released on May 3 and has been directed by Balbir Tanda, who hails from Hoshiarpur.

In a recently released promo of the film, a woman sitting next to him on the bed addresses him as ‘Cheeku’ and warns him of his lenient political moves. There are several references to show her in the role of Capt Amarinder’s Pak-based friend Aroosa Alam. During the conversation, there also is a passing reference in the movie that the protagonist spares a minister even as there were evidences against him of having sent inappropriate messages to a woman IAS officer. The movie also has scenes related to a popular dera based in Malwa and its political influence.

A movie buff from Jalandhar said, “the movie seems to have potential of doing the damage to a political party just as ‘Udta Punjab’ did to SAD ahead of its release before 2017 polls.”

