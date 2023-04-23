Muktsar resident succumbs to Covid

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 22

After a gap of nearly eight months, a Muktsar resident lost his life to Covid today.

An official of the Health Department said a 59-year-old man from Muktsar succumbed to Covid at a private hospital in Ferozepur today.

“The family of the deceased has been told to follow all Covid protocols during cremation. Besides, we are regularly appealing to public to wear face masks.”

A perusal of the official records revealed that 114 people tested positive for Covid in the district since April 4. Notably, the last death due to Covid in the district was reported on August 30, 2022. As of now, a total of 543 people have lost their lives due to Covid in the district.