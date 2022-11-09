No gangster link in Sudhir Suri murder: Police

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 8

Shiv Sena (Taksali) president Sudhir Suri’s murder was apparently an outcome of hate crime. No organization has been found behind the incident so far. This came to light during the interrogation of Sandeep Singh, alias Sunny, who had gunned down Suri and was arrested from the spot with the murder weapon. The police said the five-member special investigating team (SIT) was still investigating the case. Sunny is in police remand for seven days.

The police have not found any gangster connection with the case till now even though Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, had claimed the responsibility for the killing, saying Suri was on the hit list of a radical organisation for his controversial remarks against a community. For the past year and a half, the Punjab Police have found the involvement of Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda’s module in major crimes, including the RPG attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali.

Police sources said Landa had claimed responsibility for the murder only to “spread fear” for running his extortion racket. No connection was found between Sunny and any gangster module while examining the call details and interrogation of the prime suspect, they said.

“After such incidents, many persons or organisations claim responsibility. The police are probing all aspects of the murder. The SIT is carrying out evidence-based investigation,” Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh said.

