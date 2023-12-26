 Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Pakistan-based agencies have been increasingly trying to use aerial mode to push drugs into the Indian territory. File



Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 25

In an apparent bid to foment trouble and impact the socio-economic fabric, Pakistan-based cross-border drug operatives have increased their attempts to push drugs, narcotics and firearms inside the Indian territory this year. More than 100 drones have been either brought down or seized by the BSF this year till date, indicating that the Pakistani-based agencies have been increasingly trying to use this aerial mode to carry out their drug operations. Likewise, the seizure of heroin has broken all previous records as around 500 kg heroin has already been seized this year till date in Punjab.

Besides, hundreds of firearms have been seized and several drug smugglers arrested. Last year, 316 kg of heroin was seized and 190 drone intrusions reported in the state, in which 22 drones were brought down or seized by the BSF. In 2021, 485.165 kg heroin was seized while 64 drone intrusions were reported.

“The spurt in the seizure of contraband and drones indicate that the forces were vigilant and have done tremendous job in defeating the nefarious designs of the anti- national elements,” said a BSF official, adding that several more measures were being embarked upon to prevent such attempts.

Smugglers using cheaper drones

Earlier, large drones costing around Rs 15-18 lakh each were being used by the Pakistani smugglers, but during recent times they have changed tactics and are now using cheaper ones, which carry lesser load. Owing to this, the number of drone intrusions has increased. —A senior BSF official

“Earlier, large drones costing around Rs 15-18 lakh each were being used by the Pakistani smugglers but during recent times they have changed tactics and now are using much cheaper drones, which carry lesser load due to which the drone intrusions have increased,” said a senior BSF official. Most of these drones are ‘Made in China’ and even the arms seized along the border are Chinese made.

During a recent visit to Ferozepur, BSF IG Atul Fuzele said that the process to install CCTV cameras at vulnerable points all along the international border to prevent smuggling activities had been initiated and it would be completed by March 2024. “Besides, we have prepared a detailed standard operating system to deal with the drones coming from across the border, incorporating technical and human intelligence,” he said.

As per information, the BSF along with other law enforcement agencies is also compiling the data of persons who have been arrested under NDPS cases or have been released on bail or parole. The BSF had even reportedly sent a proposal to the state government to take preventive detention of suspects involved in smuggling, which is being examined by the state government.

