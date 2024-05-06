Over 2,000 personnel report for poll rehearsal

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 5

As many as 2,186 government personnel ‘vowed’ to contribute their best for undertaking smooth polling at 400 booths in Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly segments falling under Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib Los Sabha constituencies, polling for which is scheduled to take place on June 1.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of the rehearsal held under supervision of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Malerkotla Pallavi at Amargarh on Sunday.

SDMs Gurmit Kumar Bansal and Aparna MB, Assistant Returning Officers for Amargarh and Malerkotla, led the personnel deployed on the election duty.

Welcoming the gesture shown by the personnel attending the rehearsal to make election duty their top priority till conclusion of electioneering process, Malerkotla DC appreciated that several government employees had gone to the extent of rescheduling their personal plans, responding to a call made by the district administration.

“Having made to understand that electors are visiting their polling booths to exercise their right to vote in response to the voting invites being sent online, those deployed on election duty showed extraordinary enthusiasm,” she said, adding that the invites being sent by the Election Commission would have QR codes through which voters can get information about their polling booth.

The DEO said that presiding officers and their colleagues had been advised to make special arrangements for identification and application of indelible ink to ‘pardanasheen’ women electors as the Malerkotla district has a substantial women electorate from Muslim community.

Though the majority of the personnel had exhibited satisfactory performance during their rehearsal sessions, experts emphasised on various points, including points to be remembered at dispatch centre, arrangements at polling stations and polling booths, besides mock polling to be held ahead of final voting.

Presiding officers were also advised to make judicious use of the extra resources at their disposal to minimise interruption in polling due to any unavoidable snag in equipment at their booths.

In all, 2,186 personnel, including 1,000 women officials reported for the first rehearsal for the polling today, out of which 1,600, constituting 400 teams, were allotted to various booths while others were kept in reserve.

