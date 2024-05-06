 Over 2,000 personnel report for poll rehearsal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Over 2,000 personnel report for poll rehearsal

Over 2,000 personnel report for poll rehearsal

Over 2,000 personnel report for poll rehearsal

An expert demonstrates the functioning of poll equipment to polling staff in Malerkotla.



Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 5

As many as 2,186 government personnel ‘vowed’ to contribute their best for undertaking smooth polling at 400 booths in Malerkotla and Amargarh Assembly segments falling under Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib Los Sabha constituencies, polling for which is scheduled to take place on June 1.

An oath was taken during the concluding session of the rehearsal held under supervision of District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Malerkotla Pallavi at Amargarh on Sunday.

SDMs Gurmit Kumar Bansal and Aparna MB, Assistant Returning Officers for Amargarh and Malerkotla, led the personnel deployed on the election duty.

Welcoming the gesture shown by the personnel attending the rehearsal to make election duty their top priority till conclusion of electioneering process, Malerkotla DC appreciated that several government employees had gone to the extent of rescheduling their personal plans, responding to a call made by the district administration.

“Having made to understand that electors are visiting their polling booths to exercise their right to vote in response to the voting invites being sent online, those deployed on election duty showed extraordinary enthusiasm,” she said, adding that the invites being sent by the Election Commission would have QR codes through which voters can get information about their polling booth.

The DEO said that presiding officers and their colleagues had been advised to make special arrangements for identification and application of indelible ink to ‘pardanasheen’ women electors as the Malerkotla district has a substantial women electorate from Muslim community.

Though the majority of the personnel had exhibited satisfactory performance during their rehearsal sessions, experts emphasised on various points, including points to be remembered at dispatch centre, arrangements at polling stations and polling booths, besides mock polling to be held ahead of final voting.

Presiding officers were also advised to make judicious use of the extra resources at their disposal to minimise interruption in polling due to any unavoidable snag in equipment at their booths.

In all, 2,186 personnel, including 1,000 women officials reported for the first rehearsal for the polling today, out of which 1,600, constituting 400 teams, were allotted to various booths while others were kept in reserve.  

1,000 WOMEN ON ELECTION DUTY

  • In all, 2,186 personnel, including 1,000 women officials reported for the first rehearsal for the polling today, out of which 1,600, constituting 400 teams, were allotted to various booths while others were kept in reserve
  • The DEO said that presiding officers and their colleagues had been advised to make special arrangements for identification and application of indelible ink to ‘pardanasheen’ women electors as Malerkotla district has a substantial women electorate from Muslim community
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Malerkotla #Sangrur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Nijjar killing: Residents of accused Kamalpreet’s native village in Jalandhar say he migrated to Canada on student visa

2
Delhi

Greater Noida-based businessman's missing son found dead after 4 days

3
World

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

4
Punjab

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

5
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
Features

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate

Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians

Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC

Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff

Ignore summons by Bengal police: Governor to staff


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches grain markets for procurement

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

3-kg heroin seizure: Police get 4-day remand of drug peddlers

Three of family killed in mishap near Mehta

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning dump into football ground in 3 months

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

INDIA VOTES 2024: Polling officers train in heat wave management

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

Yadav takes charge as Delhi Congress chief

BJP highlights social media’s role in politics

Kejriwal’s arrest a bid to silence his voice, says Sunita

Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Man dies, wife injured in mishap

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2 sector officers face action for negligence

Polling staff apprised of election procedure

Perform duties with utmost dedication, DC to polling staff

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal