Pathankot land scam: Matter serious, finish probe today: Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, July 30

Taken aback over the facts of the preliminary report on the Pathankot ‘land scam’, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has termed the matter very serious and ordered the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to complete the probe by Monday.

Under the headline, ‘On retirement eve, ADC gives village’s 100 acres to individuals’ appeared on July 19, The Tribune had highlighted that a District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) in Pathankot, who was holding additional charge of the ADC (Development), had ordered to restore around 100 acres of panchayat land of Gol village of Narot Jaimal Singh in Pathankot district to some individuals a day before his retirement.

Taking cognisance of The Tribune report, the Chief Secretary had sought a report from the department.

According to sources, as per the preliminary report submitted to the Chief Secretary by the department, the ADC did not give any opportunity to the gram panchayat to bring its evidence. Besides, no witness from either side was examined by the Collector and no cross-examination of the witnesses was done.

Another important aspect was that no complete revenue record of all jamabandis, right from January 26, 1950, till date, was examined. The irregularities are prima facie wilful as he knew very well that he was retiring the next day, said the report.

Sources revealed that after going through the facts presented by the department, the Chief Secretary again, in reference with The Tribune report, ordered the Director, Rural Development and Panchayats, on Thursday, “This is a very serious matter with substantial financial implications. So, the Departmental Committee constituted by you be directed to submit its inquiry report by July 31 without fail.”

What preliminary findings say

No opportunity given to the gram panchayat to bring its evidence

No witness from either side was examined by the ADC (who was acting as the Collector)

No cross-examination of the witnesses was done

No complete revenue record of jamabandis from January 26, 1950, till date has been examined

No panchayat record was brought on file or examined

#Pathankot