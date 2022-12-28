Pathankot police arrest 2 drug smugglers; seize 10 kg heroin, 2 pistols

Chandigarh, December 28
The Pathankot police have arrested two drug smugglers and seized 10kg heroin, two pistols, four magazines and 180 live cartridges from them.
Announcing this in a tweet, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India.
An FIR has been registered and investigation is going on.
The DGP said Punjab Police is committed to making Punjab drug-free.
