Punjab Agricultural University urges farmers to sow PR rice varieties

Ludhiana, May 4

The unwarranted use of water for the cultivation of unrecommended water-guzzling PUSA 44 has led to a drastic fall in groundwater table in Punjab. If the farmers continue to use PUSA 44, the situation will worsen.

Experts have suggested sowing short duration varieties of paddy to overcome this situation. Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, has appealed to the farmers not to worsen the present crisis. “Adopt and use PAU-developed high-yielding, less water consuming, early maturing PR varieties, which have yielded exceptional results in the fields,” he advised.

While urging the farmers to purchase, sow and grow PR varieties for greener Punjab and its sustainable agriculture, he said, all PAU godowns at its 35 centres in various districts of Punjab are jam-packed with certified paddy seed.

Dr Rajinder Singh, Associate Director (Seeds), added that 2023 saw 70 per cent of Punjab’s paddy area under PR varieties. “We are making efforts to increase the percentage of the area under the PR varieties by stopping the farmers from sowing PUSA 44, which has been banned by the State government this season,” he added.

The vice-chancellor said the seed sale centres will be open across Punjab seven days of the week from 9 am to 5 pm, keeping in view farmers’ convenience. Farmers need not worry about paddy seed as substantial seed has been produced by the PAU for their welfare, he added.

