Pistol, drugs, 3 drones seized along border

Chandigarh, May 1

In separate incidents along the International Border in Punjab during the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a pistol, a packet containing narcotics and three drones.

Based on a tip-off, BSF troops carried out a search near Kalsian village in the Tarn Taran sector during which a pistol without a magazine was found inside a packet wrapped in yellow packing material with a metal ring attached to it from the adjacent fields.

During a search near Dhanoe khurd village in the Amritsar sector, BSF troops seized a small drone. A packet containing about 570 grams heroin, wrapped in yellow and black tape with a lighter attached to it, was tied to the drone.

Drones were also recovered near Chauntra village in the Gurdaspur sector and Dal village in the Tarn Taran sector. All three drones were China-made.

