Protesting teacher alleges harassment by officials

Anandpur Sahib, March 23

Convener of 1158 Assistant Professors and Librarians Front Punjab (Government College) Jaswinder Kaur who is sitting on fast unto death for last one week has alleged that she and her family members were being harassed by the cops and officials of the district administration.

In a message on social media, she has alleged that the cops were manhandling the members of the union present on the spot in her support. Her husband was not being allowed to meet her at the water overhead tank, where she had climbed to protest over delay on the part of the state government in resolving their issue.

On fast unto death from MARCH 17 The union members have been sitting on dharna since August 31 last year near residence of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains at Gambhirpur village. On March 17 this year, Jaswinder started fast unto death and on March 18, she climbed the water tank

The teachers and librarians formed a union after their recruitment was quashed by a court last year. Jaswinder said the government was not pleading their case properly in the court and even Bains had failed to address their problem despite several meetings

State Congress leaders, including Pargat Singh, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Brinder Singh Dhillon, visited the protesting teachers and demanded that the state government must address the problem being faced by them before it is too late

In an indirect threat to officials concerned, she said that their behaviour could force her to end her life and the officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner, Duty Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and local SHO would be responsible for any such untoward incident.

While Additional Deputy Commissioner Pooja Syal could not be contacted, DSP Manvir Singh denied the allegations. He said that he had met Jaswinder two days ago in presence of her husband and even offered her cold beverage. They only tried to convince her to get down from the tank, he added.

#Anandpur Sahib