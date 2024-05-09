Sunita Kejriwal’s Punjab tour put off

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 8

The scheduled visit of Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, to Punjab’s three big cities has been put off.

As per the previous plan, she was to visit Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar and hold roadshows on May 9 and 10. But the AAP leadership has now said Sunita is not visiting Punjab as the Supreme Court is expected to announce a decision on Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail in the excise policy case tomorrow.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal