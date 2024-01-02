PSPCL employee electrocuted

Our Correspondent

Abohar: A 22-year-old electrician, who was working on a contractual basis with the PSPCL in Khuian Sarwar subdivision, was electrocuted while tackling a fault in Gidderanwali village. The deceased, identified as Sudhir Kumar, was a resident of Bazidpur Kattianwali village.

