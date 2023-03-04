Punjab Budget Session: Spat over ‘my govt’ reference during Governor’s Address

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 3

Heated exchanges took place between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress legislators on the first day of the Budget session in Punjab on Friday after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa asked Governor Banwarilal Purohit to not use the phrase “my government” in his address as the AAP government had not “obeyed his orders”.

“This government does not recognise you. They have still not answered the questions you have asked them,” said Bajwa, referring to the Governor’s letter on the selection process for sending school principals for training in Singapore. Asking the protesting Congress members to take their seats, the Governor said: “Ok, I will use only government, and not say ‘my government’.”

CM Bhagwant Mann then got up from his seat and protested. He insisted that the Governor use “my government” in his address.

The Governor said: “I am avoiding any controversy in this very important Budget session. I have been the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Assam and Meghalaya before I occupied the current chair. The expression ‘my government’ need not be used in Governor’s speech always”. CM Mann replied: “As per the established norm, the Governor cannot alter the script given to him by the state government for addressing the Budget session. Even the President of the country does not do that in Parliament.”

Relenting, the Governor used the expression ‘my government’ for the rest of his address. He, however, also said: “Like I am accepting the government requests for addressing the House as ‘my government’, I am sure the government will give replies to my questions as well.”

When the Governor spoke about sending the first batch of 36 school principals to Singapore, Bajwa again got up and asked him whether he had got a reply from the state government. Purohit replied: “Caesar’s wife should not only be above suspicion but should be seen to be so.... I am confident they (the government) will submit to me whatever information I have sought.” When the Congress MLAs decided to walk out, Purohit told them, “I request you to remain present in the House and hear my speech at least.” However, the Congress legislators walked out.

Not sticking to the written script again, Purohit said: “There should be no infighting in the House or use of any unparliamentary language. Even if you are doing something wrong, it should be in the open so that your friend can advise you. There should be transparency in everything”.

Speaking outside the House, Bajwa said: “There is no love lost between the Governor and the government as the session is happening only after the intervention of the Supreme Court. The Governor still hasn’t got any answers to his questions on the controversial appointment of PAU Vice Chancellor. The Governor had also raised the issue of former Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal being appointed as the Jalandhar Police Commissioner despite allegations against him.”

