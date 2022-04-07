Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh rushes to Delhi, seeks adequate coal

Chandigarh, April 6

Power Minister Harbhajan Singh today rushed to Delhi to meet Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Power Minister RK Singh to urge them to allocate enough coal and power to the state in the upcoming paddy season.

In his meeting with Joshi, Harbhajan Singh is learnt to have urged him to ensure that 19-20 rakes of coal would be sent to the state daily till June 10, when paddy transplantation begins. This will help the state build up coal stocks. He also demanded 50 lakh metric tonnes of extra coal for Punjab, to tide away the additional power demand in the paddy season.

Recently, the Centre had told all states that they should not seek additional coal allocation and coal supply will be made proportionately to all states as per the coal received from Coal India Limited and Singareni Collieries Company Limited, to make up for any shortfall in coal availability.

The state minister also met Union Power Minister RK Singh. He sought an additional allocation of 1,500 megawatt each day for the state, from June to October. It is learnt that the Union Minister has given an assurance of allocation of power from the grid to Punjab. — TNS

