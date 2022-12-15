Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 14

The last rites of veteran SAD leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who breathed his last at the PGI, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, were performed at his native Brahmpura village on Wednesday.

The top bass leadership of the SAD with Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majathia, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Heera Singh Gabria, Anil Joshi, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Kuldeep Singh Aulakh were among the others who attended the cremation.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Congress leaders Harminder Singh Gill, Gurchet Singh Bhullar and Ramanjit Singh Sikki, along with senior police and civic officers were also present.

