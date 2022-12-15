Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Tarn Taran, December 14
The last rites of veteran SAD leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who breathed his last at the PGI, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, were performed at his native Brahmpura village on Wednesday.
The top bass leadership of the SAD with Sukhbir Singh Badal, Bikram Singh Majathia, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Heera Singh Gabria, Anil Joshi, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Kuldeep Singh Aulakh were among the others who attended the cremation.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Congress leaders Harminder Singh Gill, Gurchet Singh Bhullar and Ramanjit Singh Sikki, along with senior police and civic officers were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...