Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Speaker

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JUNE 24

Irked at ‘anti-Sikh’ statements made reportedly by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Budhlada MLA Budh Ram during the Assembly session on June 20, the SGPC today sent a communique to Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, to expunge their statements. It also asked the Speaker to direct the MLAs to honour the feelings of people, their traditions and values.

On behalf of the SGPC, its secretary Partap Singh stated in the communique that the derisive remarks disparaged the revered traditions of the Sikh community.

He said the objectionable and disrespectful comments were made on open beard, which is one of the five ‘kakars’ in the Sikh religion. He added that the statements were far from truth.

He objected to MLA Budh Ram for disrespectfully taking names of Bhagats and Bhatts, whose verses are in Guru Granth Sahib.

The SGPC secretary said the Vidhan Sabha was a place for democracy and airing impartial views. It should not be used to insult any religion. He added that the remarks should not be included in the Assembly’s record.

Shaukeen Singh, president of the Shiromani Ragi Sabha, slamming the statement of the CM that Ragis stand up when a member of the Badal family enters the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, said it was entirely false. Nothing of this sort ever happened and as per the Sikh Rehat Maryada, Gurbani kirtan was recited in the Golden Temple.

Terming the statement of the CM uncalled for, he demanded an apology from him to the entire Sikh community and asked him to take back his statement issued against Ragi Sikhs.

Takes on Budhlada MLA too