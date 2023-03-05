Rights activist discharged from hospital amid heavy deployment

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 4

Civil rights activist Surat Singh Khalsa was discharged from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) today. Heavy police force was deployed on the hospital premises at the time of Khalsa’s discharge. He was taken to his home at Hassanpur in Jagraon.

He was brought on a wheelchair and sent home in an ambulance. Members of various Sikh organisations showered flowers and celebrated his discharge from the hospital. A team of doctors and the police also went along with the ambulance to ensure that Khalsa reached his home safely.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said Khalsa’s medical test was conducted last Saturday after a few organisations came to the hospital and pressed for his discharge.

“His medical report was received today. The report suggests that proper care should be taken as he is suffering from couple of disease and is very weak,” Sidhu said.

“Khalsa’s family members have promised to take proper care of him and he has also committed not to go on fast unto death. Even members of the morcha have agreed to it, keeping in view his health condition,” Sidhu said.

About him

Surat Singh Khalsa (89) is known for his hunger strike for the release of the ‘Bandhi Singhs’, languishing in jails even after the completion of their sentences. The authorities kept him at various hospitals. In October 2015, he was admitted to the DMCH, but discharged after some time. Later, he was readmitted to the DMCH in June 2016 where remained till March 4, 2023.