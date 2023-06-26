SGPC general house session mere formality, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, June 25
Ahead of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) general house session on June 26 to chalk out its future course of action regarding the amendment to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the SGPC would announce its decision based on the directions of their masters.
The CM said it was unfortunate that the Sikh body had become a stooge of the Akali leadership. Mann said SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami had been summoned to the SAD office to finalise the decision and tomorrow’s announcement would be a mere formality.
He said the likes of Maluka, Chandumajra, Bhunder, Cheema and Gabria had apprised the decision of the Badal family to the SGPC chief regarding the opposition to the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
The CM said the Assembly had already passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which would be forwarded to Governor Banwarila Purohit for his assent.
He said this Bill envisaged free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple for all audio/ video platforms. Mann said this decision of the state government was being welcomed by every section of the society.
Met SAD leadership
Soldier of Panth
Instead of focusing on the state’s development, you (CM Mann) are more concerned about a soldier of the Panth. I will not ask why you fly to Delhi misusing funds of Punjab. — Harjinder Singh Dhami, SGPC chief
