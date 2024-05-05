SGPC objects to security check at Ambala gurdwara

Amritsar, May 4
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) today slammed the security check of the place where ‘prakash’ of Guru Granth Sahib was done at Gurdwara Ratgarh Sahib in Naraingarh town of Ambala district in Haryana before the arrival of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Expressing displeasure, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami lamented that no notice was taken by the leaders of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC). He demanded an apology from Haryana CM to the Sikh community.
