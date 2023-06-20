Sikh Gurdwaras Act: Sikh bodies divided over Punjab Government move

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, June 19
With the Punjab Cabinet approving amendments to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act to ensure free telecast rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple, the move has split the opinion of Sikh bodies.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Monday asserted that they would take legal recourse to prevent the government from implementing the decision. He said the private company telecasting the Gurbani had deputed entire Amritdhari staff to maintain “maryada” inside the holiest shrine of the Sikhs.
He said the company, under the agreement for the past nearly 11 years, had been adhering to their terms of not airing advertisements during the live telecast of Gurbani. The SGPC was not liable to pay for coverage of religious occasions, he said.
Manjit Singh Bhoma, chairman, Delhi Dharam Prachar Committee, said the decision, which should have been taken a long time ago by the SGPC, was eventually taken by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’
Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...
Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar
Says attending the event has given him energy and strength
Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police
A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...
Heat wave conditions: Mansukh Mandaviya to chair meeting on public health preparedness
Over the past few days, deaths due to heat stroke have been ...
This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed
The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...