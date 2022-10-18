Speaker nod to change in House record

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has allowed the application of two Opposition party MLAs — SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali and BSP’s Dr Nachhatar Pal — stating that they had voted against the confidence motion.

The Vidhan Sabha record, which is unaudited as of now, will be changed to record their vote as against the confidence motion in the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Voting for the confidence motion was held on October 3.

Though the two MLAs had spoken against the motion, during the debate, they had categorically not said “no” when the votes were being counted. The two MLAs had also not objected when the Speaker had said there were 93 votes in favour of the motion, including their votes. However, on the same day, the duo moved separate applications, stating that their votes should be counted against the motion.

Deciding on the application now, the Speaker told The Tribune that he had accepted the application of the two MLAs and ordered that necessary changes be made in the House records. “We have accepted that they spoke against the motion and that their votes should be considered against the motion,” he said.

