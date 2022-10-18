Speaker nod to change in House record

Chandigarh, October 17
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has allowed the application of two Opposition party MLAs — SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali and BSP’s Dr Nachhatar Pal — stating that they had voted against the confidence motion.
The Vidhan Sabha record, which is unaudited as of now, will be changed to record their vote as against the confidence motion in the Bhagwant Mann-led government. Voting for the confidence motion was held on October 3.
Though the two MLAs had spoken against the motion, during the debate, they had categorically not said “no” when the votes were being counted. The two MLAs had also not objected when the Speaker had said there were 93 votes in favour of the motion, including their votes. However, on the same day, the duo moved separate applications, stating that their votes should be counted against the motion.
Deciding on the application now, the Speaker told The Tribune that he had accepted the application of the two MLAs and ordered that necessary changes be made in the House records. “We have accepted that they spoke against the motion and that their votes should be considered against the motion,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...