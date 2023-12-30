Suspect dies on way to hospital, family demands investigation

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 29

A youth who was arrested in a four-year-old case allegedly died under suspicious circumstances in the custody of Bathinda Cantt police station. The police said that the condition of the arrested youth suddenly became critical and he was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment, where he died.

But family members of the deceased demanded an investigation into the matter and legal action against the accused police personnel.

The Bathinda Cantt police had registered a case of robbery against 23-year-old Manmohan Singh, a resident of Sidhana village, on November 1, 2019, in which the accused was absconding. On Thursday, the Cantt police station on the basis of a tip-off, arrested him from his village. But later, he died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday evening.

Jaswinder Kaur, aunt of the deceased, stated that her nephew was arrested by the Cantt police from his village house on Thursday morning. He was taken to the Cantt police station, where she went in the afternoon to meet him. She alleged that when she went in the evening to meet him, she was told that he was not well and had been taken to the hospital. Later, she was informed by the police that his nephew’s condition had suddenly deteriorated and he died.

Jaswinder has demanded an investigation into the matter.

DSP City II Gurpreet Singh said that Manmohan was arrested by the Cantt Police Station on Thursday in a four-year old case. “His condition suddenly deteriorated in the evening and the police team admitted him to the Civil Hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment. Judicial investigation into the death has been started and post-mortem is also being conducted,” he said.