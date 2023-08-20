Two soldiers from Punjab among 9 Army personnel killed in Ladakh road accident

PTI

Chandigarh, August 20

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condoled the death of nine Army personnel in a road accident in Ladakh and said two of them were from the state.

Nine soldiers were killed and another was critically injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday.

The accident took place near Kiari in southern Ladakh’s Nyoma.

The Army vehicle, with 10 personnel on board, was on its way to Nyoma from Leh when its driver lost control and it plunged into a gorge.

Chief Minister Mann on Sunday said two soldiers from Punjab — Ramesh Lal and Tarandeep Singh — were among the nine killed in the accident.

Lal was a resident of Faridkot and Singh of Bassi Pathana in Fatehgarh Sahib, Mann said on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

