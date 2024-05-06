Will make Jalandhar drug-free

The Tribune interview: Pawan Tinu, AAP candidate, Jalandhar

After over a decade-long stay in SAD, veteran leader Pawan Tinu shifted to AAP last month. The two-time former MLA began his political journey with the BSP in the 1990s. After joining SAD, he won Assembly poll from Adampur in 2012 and 2017. Known for his calm demeanour and grassroot work for the Dalit community, he emerged as a tall leader in the 2003 Talhan Gurdwara crisis. In conversation with Aparna Banerji, he blames SAD’s “corporate” culture and the “top leadership’s inability to change” behind his shift to AAP. The excerpts:

Why did you leave Akali Dal?

My 25-year political journey is spotless and I got ticket based for my hard work. After 2015, SAD has been losing it’s place in people’s hearts. In the Jhunda panel report (prepared after 2022 poll), issues like one family control, the party being run like a company, change in SAD leadership, stopping interference in religious issues, abandoning the 5-star culture, call for one family one ticket, etc, were raised but we weren’t heard. That’s why many stalwarts quit. SAD’s top leadership needs to do self analysis. The downfall is due to the leadership’s inability to change.

What attracted you to AAP?

AAP is a new age party. It’s volunteers are honest. It has delivered in two years. Earlier, we thought, it’s a bubble and a party of social media. But people’s disillusionment with the Congress, SAD and the BJP has triggered a new movement. Bhagwant Mann is an honest Punjabi leader. If we have to work, why not do constructive politics and help AAP to make the voice of Punjab in Parliament.

Congress candidate repeatedly targets you for being a turncoat?

Those who haven’t worked at the grassroot level, target others with dialogues and proverbs. They should rather recount their achievements.

Who is your strongest rival on the seat?

I was born and brought up and studied in Jalandhar and worked here. People have seen the BJP candidiate’s work. The Congress candidate came from 160 km away. He is a failed politician, who lost badly from two constituencies Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib. The Congress is beset with infighting and it’s candidate has various corruption charges. AAP volunteers are getting clear victory.

AAP’s electoral promise had been to make state drug-free in a month but the problem persists. Your take?

The CM is the state head and has many departments and works. It’s district leaders’ responsibility too, to end drugs. Sushil Rinku couldn’t stop illegal activities like drugs, betting, lottery, liquor trade in his own area Jalandhar West as an MP, nor as a Congress MLA. As Adampur MLA, I did my bit to check drug problem. If chosen by people, I will make Jalandhar drug-free. No matter what I have to do for it.