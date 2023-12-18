Muktsar: Woman killed over music at wedding, 5 booked

Muktsar, December 17
A 65-year-old woman was killed while four others, including two women, were injured in a dispute when music was stopped by the family organising the wedding function at Khuddian Mahan Singh village in Lambi Assembly constituency here last night.
The deceased has been identified as Gurmel Kaur. Her son Harbans Singh, who was also injured, said Nachattar Singh, along with others, threw stones at them, causing the death of his mother. The police have registered a case against five persons in this regard.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1