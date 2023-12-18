Muktsar: Woman killed over music at wedding, 5 booked

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, December 17

A 65-year-old woman was killed while four others, including two women, were injured in a dispute when music was stopped by the family organising the wedding function at Khuddian Mahan Singh village in Lambi Assembly constituency here last night.

The deceased has been identified as Gurmel Kaur. Her son Harbans Singh, who was also injured, said Nachattar Singh, along with others, threw stones at them, causing the death of his mother. The police have registered a case against five persons in this regard.

