Youth’s body recovered from ‘havan kund’ of Dhuri temple

Sangrur, May 4

The body of a 30-year-old youth was recovered from the ‘havan kund’ of Shree Bagla Mukhi Mandir at Dhuri last evening. On the complaint of Gurinder Kumar, father of the deceased youth Sudeep Kumar, a case under Sections 302, 34 and 201 of the IPC has been registered against Parmanand and Ashok Shashtri, at Dhuri city police station. Both accused are said to be working as priests at the temple.

According to the complaint of Gurinder Kumar, his son Sudeep Kumar was living with Ashok Shashtri at the temple but Parmanand and Ashok had an enmity with him and had been asking him to leave the temple, but Sudeep did not leave the temple. On the intervening night of May 2 and May 3, Parmanand and Ashok murdered his son with an iron rod and buried his body in the ‘havan kund’.

On the statement of Gurinder, the police registered a case against Parmanand and Ashok under various Sections of the IPC. The SHO of city police station, Dhuri, visited the temple and recovered the body from there.

Talking to this reporter today evening, Dhuri SHO Saurav Sabharwal said that the police had recovered the body from the ‘havan kund’ of the temple and also arrested both the priests, Parmanand and Ashok Shashtri, after recording the statement of the father of the deceased youth.

He further said the post-mortem examination of the body of the deceased was conducted today at Civil Hospital, Sangrur. Both the accused were presented today in a court at Dhuri that sent them to five-day police custody, he added.

