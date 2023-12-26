AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school secured the National Cultural Achievement Award 2023 of the Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab. Students showcased exceptional prowess in the realm of performing arts, clinching the award for its outstanding street play performance. The play, a poignant narrative addressing the pressing need of protecting environment, resonated with the audience and judges alike. Expressing delight and gratitude, Principal Pamila Kaur said, “The achievement reflects the collective passion and hard work of our students and dedicated faculty.”
