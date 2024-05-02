AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali

The secondary wing of the school organised an intra-house sports event in yoga and chess. The initial trials were held earlier this week for students of classes VI to VIII. The selected students participated in the finals. The proud winners received certificates of appreciation. Associate Director Parnika Singh and Principal of the school congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts put in by the enthusiastic participants.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupt in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people are injured during the UCLA confrontation
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...