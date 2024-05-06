Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Adhering to values of “work is worship”, school management members honoured “our very own supporting staff” on the occasion of Labour Day. Any institution would find it difficult to function smoothly without the support of the subordinate staff members. As a token of respect, a special skit was performed by students of Class VI to X to highlight their contribution. They were provided with new uniforms and refreshment was arranged for them. Happiness and contentment could be witnessed on their faces as they thanked management member for gifts and appreciation.

