DAV Public School, Patiala

The school celebrated Earth Day. A plethora of activities, like paper plate, crown-making activity, wall hanging decoration, quotation writing, stone painting, badge making, poster making, fresh flower arrangement and rangoli making, were conducted by the Department of Science to mark the day. All the activities very meaningfully highlighted the theme of Earth Day-2024, ‘Planet Vs Plastic. Kirandeep Kaur Bawa, Poonam Sharma, Parminderpal Kaur and Deepmala remained judges in various competitions. During the morning assembly, a mime based on the theme, ‘Threats to our Mother Earth’ was performed under the guidance of Ishpreet Kaur. In the paper plate activity for Class III, Manvik Dhiman, Brahmnoor, Prisha and Dolly Jain were the winners. In the crown-making activity, Anhadbir Singh, Thirjot Taisha, Aayushmaan, Prabhgeet and Pranjal Gosai secured the first position. Amritanshu, Hargun, Gurnoor, Keerat and Dakshi were the winner from Class V in the wall hanging decoration activity. In the quotation writing activity held for Class VI, Mehakpreet, Om Sharma, Reyansh Madaan and Mannat Tondon were the winners. In the stone painting activity for Class VII, Devanshi, Simarleen, Aadhya, Pavini and Mishita remained the winner. In Class VIII badge-making activity, Angelpreet, Sidak and Palak Joshi remained winners. In the poster-making activity held for classes IX and X, Arnav, Bhavya, Sneha, Veny, Revanika , Bikram, Siya, Anant, Prabhnoor and Gaganjot were the winners. In the inter-house fresh flower arrangement, Maharishi Dayanand House secured the first position. In the inter-house dry flower arrangement, Mahatma Hansraj House bagged the first prize and in the inter-house rangoli-making competition, Maharishi Dayanand was the winner.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.