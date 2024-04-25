DC Montessori Sr Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, Chandigarh

To sensitise the students to the challenges faced by Mother Earth, the school observed Earth Day as Green Day. The celebration commenced with a special assembly on “Save Earth Save Life” with the thought of the day, inspiring speeches and song exhorting the need to conserve precious Earth and its valuable resources. Students in kindergarten adorned themselves in green and blue attire and recited poems and short speeches on Mother Earth. Students of KG section participated in tear and paste and cotton dabbing activity in Earth’s shape. Students of classes I to VIII participated in various interesting activities expressing their love and concern for Mother Earth making captivating posters and thought-provoking slogans. Students were made vigilant about the disastrous consequences yielded by the negligent and selfish activities of human beings through their invigorating speeches and poems. On this occasion the senior students volunteered themselves for the ‘Change Maker Project’, an initiative to educate and empower the aspiring youth embarking significant changes in the environment and world. Principal Vishali Kaushal encouraged the students’ efforts and emphasised the need to let the Earth thrive and maintain her beauty.

