DC Montessori Sr Secondary (Smart) School, Mani Majra, Chandigarh

To sensitise the students to the challenges faced by Mother Earth, the school observed Earth Day as Green Day. The celebration commenced with a special assembly on “Save Earth Save Life” with the thought of the day, inspiring speeches and song exhorting the need to conserve precious Earth and its valuable resources. Students in kindergarten adorned themselves in green and blue attire and recited poems and short speeches on Mother Earth. Students of KG section participated in tear and paste and cotton dabbing activity in Earth’s shape. Students of classes I to VIII participated in various interesting activities expressing their love and concern for Mother Earth making captivating posters and thought-provoking slogans. Students were made vigilant about the disastrous consequences yielded by the negligent and selfish activities of human beings through their invigorating speeches and poems. On this occasion the senior students volunteered themselves for the ‘Change Maker Project’, an initiative to educate and empower the aspiring youth embarking significant changes in the environment and world. Principal Vishali Kaushal encouraged the students’ efforts and emphasised the need to let the Earth thrive and maintain her beauty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...