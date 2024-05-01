Doon International School, Mohali

In recognition of Mother Earth and all she has given us, the students of the school celebrated Earth Day by making bird feeders and water pots for the tiny creatures. The creations were displayed on the school premises by the member students of the Eco Club. They hung birdhouses, feeders and kept pots for birds in various places and corners of the school.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
JD(S) suspends Prajwal Revanna over sexual abuse row
BJP counter-attacks Congress over ‘delayed’ action
India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report
MEA terms US media account of RAW hand in Gurpatwant Pannun ...
Covid vaccine can cause rare side-effect, admits AstraZeneca
It was manufactured and supplied under name Covishield by Se...