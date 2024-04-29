 Earth Day celebrated in Doon International School, Mohali : The Tribune India

In keeping with the ethos of school, Earth Day was celebrated in the school and a special assembly was organised to commemorate the occasion.



In keeping with the ethos of school, Earth Day was celebrated in the school and a special assembly was organised to commemorate the occasion. The event was organised by the school Science Department and Eco Club, in which the students made bird houses from recycled materials and wore Earth Day badges. Poem recitation, dance and lectures related to the environment were conducted, followed by the planting of a plant by Principal Ira Bogra, Dean of Academics Jaswinder Kaur and activities in charge Amardeep Kaur. Students also took an oath to contribute enthusiastically in preserving the environment.

