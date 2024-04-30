Eklavya School, Jalandhar

The school organised a calligraphy day to improve presentation skills and to inculcate habit of good handwriting among students. All students of the pre-primary wing participated in a calligraphy competition. The assessment was done on the basis of writing style, curves, patterns, legibility, neatness and beautification. All students participated with extraordinary zeal. Chairman of the school JK Gupta encouraged the children to participate in the calligraphy competition. Primary students did the calligraphy in English. They gave the presentation in different styles and fonts. A special class of italic font was organised by educator Shikha for the students of Class V. Director of the school Seema Handa appreciated the handwriting written by the tiny tots.

