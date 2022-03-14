school notes

Events

Events

Saffron Public School, Phagwara

Farewell to Class XII students

A farewell party was organised at Saffron Public School, Phagwara, for the students of Class XII. Principal of the school Dr Sandeepa Sood showered blessings on the students wishing them success in their lives. Each student was given an interesting title and a token of love prepared specially for them. Tarandeep Singh and Gurleen Kaur were adjudged Mr. and Ms. Saffron 2021, respectively. Keshav Bhardwaj & Vasu Shaun Pathak along with Simran Kaur Moor and Kashvi Tewari got the 1st Runners up title. Sarthak Jalota & Harsh Loi along with Kiranjot Kaur and Sargunpreet Kaur were the 2nd Runners up. Pranav Singh Gill & Jatin Khanduja along with Pahulpreet Kaur and Nargis were awarded with the 3rd Runners up title.

Students win first position in Minecraft challenge

Aditi and Anmol both students of Class IX , Shanjan Sharma, Utkarisht Acharya and Abhishar, all students of Class VIII of Green Field Sr. Sec. School, Nagrota Bagwan, bagged first and third positions, respectively in "Minecraft Monthly challenge - Back to school". These students also won 'School's winner Trophy' in the challenge that was conducted by 'JUANA' 'Gold partner of Microsoft". The competition gave an opportunity to our students to present their creativity and skills in Minecraft Education. The participants showed their imagination and understanding of 'How they imagine their classroom after school re-opening considering Covid'. Principal Sudhanshu Sharma congratulated the winners.

Delhi Public School Yamuna Nagar

Students of preparatory class of Delhi Public School, Yamuna Nagar were taken on a visit to the mini zoo at Pippli. This field trip was aimed to promote awareness among the young kids and to expose them to the amazing world of animals and birds. The children were fascinated to see a variety of animals and birds and the beauty of nature. They observed leopards, tiger, alligator, crocodile, hippopotamus, peacocks, lion, chital, peafowl, hyena, jackal, blackbuck, langoor, mugger, and sambhar. The children were much excited to see the animals for the very first time in their enclosures and they were able to relate to the wild animals they study àbout in their books.

First prize for school garden

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Satluj Public School, Sector-2, Panchkula, won the first prize in the Junior Garden Category organised by HSVP. The garden was nurtured by the Chairman of the school Pritam Singh Serai. The legacy of maintaining the school garden as well as winning the first garden prize is continued by the Director-Principals and Co-chairs of the school Gur K Serai and Krit G Serai. The garden provides an impetus for the holistic development of the children. The garden has been designed in such a way so that children can learn while playing. The school garden has an enticing landscape, blooming and perched flower beds and lush green lawns with more than 200 species of climbers, creepers, foliage, ornamental plants and trees. Fountain with water flowing through rocks and fabricated deer and a peacock give a natural look. The concepts behind the maintenance of the garden is 3Rs : Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. It has a state-of-the-art stage with occupancy of more than 1,000 people. The garden is decorated by the best things came out of the waste materials.

