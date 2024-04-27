Green Field Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan

Earth Day was celebrated by the school with the aim to ‘Save Earth, Save Life’. For environmental protection, a pledge was taken to make the environment clean and pollution-free. School students took a pledge to spread environmental awareness and increase greenery on Earth. The senior wing of the school, under the direction of its teachers, took out a rally from Chahari to Hatwas to make people aware of environmental protection. At the same time, they fulfilled their responsibility towards environment by collecting garbage and plastic spread in the grounds during the Bhatalu fair of Hatwas. The students made people aware by raising various slogans like ‘Plant trees, save life’, ‘Water is life’, etc. The awareness campaign launched by the school was highly appreciated by local people and the panchayat pradhan.

