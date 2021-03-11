Guru Nanak Foundation Public School, Mohali

With an aim to make mathematics real and meaningful, a ‘Math Week’ was recently celebrated at the school. Students enjoyed the spectacular display of intriguing models, activities, puzzles and games. The purpose of the ‘Math Week’ was to teach the students basic mathematics in a simple and playful manner. Principal Poonam Sharma asserted that the purpose behind celebration of this week was to provide students and teachers with an opportunity to apply mathematics in the real world.
