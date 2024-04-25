New India High School, Pinjore, celebrates Earth Day

In a vibrant display of unity and environmental consciousness, the school community came together to celebrate Earth Day with a series of events aimed at promoting sustainability and protecting our planet. From the speech on value of Earth Day, which proceeded with demonstration on how to make nutritious medium, followed by the demonstration on how to make recycled paper, the festivities kicked off by collecting the fruit peels in whole school by various students during fruit break and dump it in a compost pit for making manure. The hands-on approach not only beautified our surroundings but also fostered a sense of ownership and responsibility for the environment. The Chirping Wing enthusiastically participated in planting of saplings with their tender hands in the school compound. A roleplay was done to demonstrate how to keep Earth safe. The Earth Day celebration concluded with a pledge to continue our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, conserve resources, and advocate for policies that promote environmental stewardship.

