New India High School, Pinjore, celebrates Earth Day

In a vibrant display of unity and environmental consciousness, the school community came together to celebrate Earth Day with a series of events aimed at promoting sustainability and protecting our planet. From the speech on value of Earth Day, which proceeded with demonstration on how to make nutritious medium, followed by the demonstration on how to make recycled paper, the festivities kicked off by collecting the fruit peels in whole school by various students during fruit break and dump it in a compost pit for making manure. The hands-on approach not only beautified our surroundings but also fostered a sense of ownership and responsibility for the environment. The Chirping Wing enthusiastically participated in planting of saplings with their tender hands in the school compound. A roleplay was done to demonstrate how to keep Earth safe. The Earth Day celebration concluded with a pledge to continue our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint, conserve resources, and advocate for policies that promote environmental stewardship.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct
ECI invokes Section 77 of Representation of People Act, hold...
Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away
Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...
Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case
For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...
JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile
Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...
6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies
51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...