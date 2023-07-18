New India Senior School, Sector-15, Panchkula

A workshop on ‘First Aid’ was organised by the Red Cross Society, Panchkula at the school. Neelam Kaushik, who is working as a lecturer in the Red Cross Society, headed the workshop. She told the students about the proper use of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save a patient suffering a heart attack. She told the students not to be panicky during any severe situation. Principal of the school also guided the students to take care of their health. She thanked Neelam Kaushik for sharing the valuable information with the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch
A joint operation is launched by the Army and police in the ...
Australia's Victoria withdraws as host of 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Game...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh condole Chandy's death
Chandy died on Tuesday morning
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers