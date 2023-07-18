New India Senior School, Sector-15, Panchkula

A workshop on ‘First Aid’ was organised by the Red Cross Society, Panchkula at the school. Neelam Kaushik, who is working as a lecturer in the Red Cross Society, headed the workshop. She told the students about the proper use of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save a patient suffering a heart attack. She told the students not to be panicky during any severe situation. Principal of the school also guided the students to take care of their health. She thanked Neelam Kaushik for sharing the valuable information with the students.

#Panchkula