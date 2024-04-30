Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Life lessons contained in Ruskin Bond’s books ‘The Lamp is Lit’ and ‘A Book of Simple Living’ were shared with the students of the school. Different passages of these two books were read out by Principal Rajiv Arora and students came to know about different time honoured values like humility, perfection, forgiveness, austerity, simplicity and courage. It was an interactive session and all students participated with a lot of zeal and fervour. The students learnt that education is not about the ability to read and write only but it is about the way of leading life. Merely by reading text books one can’t learn the life lessons that one needs to lead his life in a virtuous and righteous way. There are several other books that children must peruse to live an excellence oriented life.

