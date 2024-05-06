Satluj Public School, Sector 2, Panchkula

The GSLC Eduicon Award and General Educational Consortium recognises exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions in the field of education. This year, the Edu Icon Award was presented by Ambassador Dr Deepak Vohra, special Adviser to the PM, to Gur K Serai, the Co-Chair of the Satluj group, for his transformative impact on the lives of students and the community. The award puts Serai amongst the top elite 20 educational leaders in India. Under his visionary leadership, the school has become a beacon of academic excellence, fostering a nurturing environment that empowers students to reach new heights. This prestigious honour is a testament to their outstanding achievements and dedication to shaping the future of education.

#Panchkula