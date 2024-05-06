Satluj World School, Dera Bassi

As a part of the Earth Day celebrations, the school had a special assembly with a morning prayer. C Nursery did thumb printing activity, LKG paper tearing and pasting, and UKG leaf pasting and hand printing. Children were told that ‘every day is an Earth Day’ and the purpose of celebrating Earth Day is to keep our Mother Earth healthy and safe with more trees and less pollution.

#Dera Bassi