St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school hosted a dynamic two-day workshop on ‘Career Guidance and Counselling’, aimed at empowering students with insights into various career options and pathways. The event, witnessed enthusiastic participation from educators and principals across the Tricity. The workshop featured esteemed resource persons, Vega Sharma and Seema Singh, who shared their expertise and insights on navigating the intricacies of career planning and development. Their guidance proved invaluable in helping students understand the diverse array of career possibilities available to them.
